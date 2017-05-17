Religion Politics
Supreme Court Alito Graduation Matt Rourke/AP

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, right, receives an honorary degree from Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput during a graduation ceremony in Saint Martin of Tours Chapel at the Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa., Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

May 17, 2017

Justice tells Philly-area seminary grads religious liberty under threat

Religion Politics Wynnewood Supreme Court Catholic Church Philadelphia Associated Press
By Associated Press

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has told graduates at a historic Roman Catholic seminary near Philadelphia freedom of religion and freedom of speech are essential to a democracy and are under threat in the United States.

Alito made the remarks during Wednesday's ceremony at the Saint Charles Borromeo (bor-oh-MAY'-oh) Seminary near Wynnewood.

He warns of what he sees as an increasing impulse to ban speech some people might find offensive. He says religious liberty is being tested.

Alito quoted his own dissent in the Supreme Court's landmark same-sex marriage case and cited reactions to other cases he says show hostility toward people with traditional moral beliefs.

He urged the graduates to "keep the flame" of those freedoms in "the hearts of our fellow Americans."

Alito was awarded an honorary degree.

Just In

Must Read

Education

051982017_kid_sinner_PV

Fidget spinners: learning aid or just the latest distraction in school?

Sixers

051517_Brown-Lottery_AP

Everything you need to know about the NBA Draft Lottery: Sixers edition

Philly Beer Week

Beer Week

Philly really did put "Beer Week" on the global map

LGBT

05182017_sharron_cooks_LI

Philly LGBT commission chair forced out for 'attacks' on fellow members

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.