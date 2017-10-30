Kapler 'humbled, honored' to accept Phillies managing job, arrive in city with 'amazingly passionate fans'

The Phillies will introduce Gabe Kapler as the 54th manager in franchise history later this week, the team confirmed late Monday afternoon.

The news of Kapler’s hiring was first reported Sunday night. Kapler, a 42-year-old former journeyman outfielder who embraced analytics following retirement and worked for the last three seasons as the Los Angeles Dodgers player development director, takes over the reigns from Pete Mackanin.

“On behalf of the entire Phillies organization, I am very pleased to welcome Gabe Kapler to Philadelphia,” general manager Matt Klentak said in a press release. “Gabe has a track record of leadership, winning, progressive thinking and working with young players, and we fully believe that he is the right person to guide this organization into the future.”

The Phillies will wait until the conclusion of the World Series – the Dodgers and Houston Astros are tonight, but Houston can clinch as soon as Tuesday night – before holding an introductory press conference for Kapler. Teams are generally frowned upon for making major news during the World Series and Kapler, of course, was an employee of the Dodgers until he agreed to the Phillies managerial job on Sunday.

“I’m equal parts honored, humbled and excited by the opportunity with the Phillies, an elite franchise in a city rich in history, tradition, sports excellence and with amazingly passionate fans,” Kapler said in the Phillies press release. “I believe there is no better place to build a winning environment, and I take that task very seriously.”

Kapler is the third youngest manager in the major leagues, older than only Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash (39) and San Diego’s Andy Green (40). He’s the Phillies youngest manager since Terry Francona was hired at the age of 37 in 1996.

Fittingly, Kapler is the first Phillies managerial hire without any previous ties to the organization since Francona succeeded Jim Fregosi.

For more on Kapler – his background and what made him the choice when it came down to him and Triple-A manager Dusty Wathan – check out the story from late Sunday night.

