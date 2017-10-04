Media ESPN
ESPN Katie Nolan Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

In this May 16, 2016, file photo, Katie Nolan attends the FOX Networks 2016 Upfront Presentation Party at Wollman Rink in Central Park in New York. Former Fox Sports 1 host Nolan is moving to ESPN on Oct. 16, 2017.

October 04, 2017

Katie Nolan moves from Fox Sports 1 to ESPN

By Associated Press

BRISTOL, Conn. — Former Fox Sports 1 host Katie Nolan is moving to ESPN.

ESPN says the 30-year-old known for her comic takes on sports will join the network on Oct. 16.

No specific role has been announced for Nolan. ESPN says she'll have "a prominent digital presence while also making appearances across ESPN studio programming."

Nolan joked about the vague definition of her position in a statement, saying, "When I was a little girl, I always dreamed that one day announcements regarding my specific assignments would be forthcoming."

Nolan won an Emmy at FS1 for outstanding social TV experience for her show "Garbage Time." She had previously served as a digital correspondent on FS1's "Crowd Goes Wild."

