Music Katy Perry
Katy Perry Charles Dharapak/AP

Singer Katy Perry performs her song "Roar" at an event for the Special Olympics hosted by President Barack Obama in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 31, 2014. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

May 22, 2017

Katy Perry's 'backpack kid' steals show during 'SNL' gig

Music Katy Perry United States Saturday Night Live Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — A teen Instagram dancing sensation has gone from online to on-air after Katy Perry invited him to show off his moves during her "Saturday Night Live" performance this weekend.

Fifteen-year-old Russell Horning took the "SNL" stage during Perry's performance of her new single "Swish Swish." He wore his trademark backpack and did his signature move of quickly swaying his hands around his waist.

The "backpack kid" became a hit on Twitter.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, teen tells USA Today the collaboration came about after Perry noticed him on Instagram.

But it looks like Horning wasn't too impressed with Perry's dancing. His caption on a video of her trying to imitate his moves backstage at "SNL" read: "When your mom tries to look cool."

