March 04, 2018

Kellyanne Conway says she's been offered Hope Hicks' former White House post 'many times'

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway attends the Business Session with Nation's Governors at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Shortly after Hope Hicks, the 29-year-old communications director to the White House, resigned her role, Kellyanne Conway commented that she herself has been offered the job -- on several occasions.

Despite ongoing speculation that Conway would take the role, becoming the fifth person to hold the position in just over 13 months, she told the hosts at “Fox and Friends” that will not be the case. Why? She just doesn’t want the job.

“I’ve been offered that job many times and no, I work on policy here at the White House,” she said on the show Thursday. She added that it will be a difficult task for whoever is to fill the “Hope role.”

Despite her role as counselor, Conway is best known to the public for appearing on cable news networks and coining the term "alternative facts," though her presence on some networks has faded in more recent few months -- last year "Morning Joe" banned Conway from the program, host Joe Scarborough calling her “not credible anymore.”

Conway is also currently in charge of directing White House efforts against the opioid epidemic.

As speculation builds on who will be the next communications director for the White House, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as well as Mercedes Schlapp, currently director of strategic communications, are a couple rumored names.

Hicks resigned from her role at the White House last week, one day after testifying to the House Intelligence Committee in its investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

