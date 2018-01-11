Kendrick Lamar, Eminem headline this year's Firefly Music Festival

The countdown to summer festival season is on as the Firefly Music Festival is the latest to unveil its 2018 lineup.



This year marks the seventh anniversary for the relatively new four-day festival at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware, where concert goers have the option for on-site camping and RVs. The lineup for 2018 shows some similarities with the recently announced Bonnaroo and Governors Ball 2018 lineups. Most striking: All three festivals feature Eminem as a headliner.

Kendrick Lamar, who in 2016 surpassed Eminem as the rapper to receive the most Grammy nominations in one year, also is headlining. He is not currently announced as a performer at any other major festival this summer.

The Killers and Arctic Monkeys will also be the top-billed acts, with the Killers also slated to perform at this year’s Bonnaroo.

Other notable performers at Firefly 2018 include Lil Wayne, Portugal. The Man, Foster the People, MGMT, SZA, alt-J, Chromeo, Jimmy Eat World, Vance Joy, Cold War Kids, Lord Huron, and a DJ set from Mike D, among many others.

Firefly is scheduled for June 14-17. Passes for the entire long weekend go on sale Friday, with general admission tickets starting at $269. After Friday, ticket prices will go up and will continue to increase as the festival gets closer to selling out.