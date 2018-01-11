January 11, 2018

Kendrick Lamar, Eminem headline this year's Firefly Music Festival

Full 2018 lineup of performers announced for annual Delaware music festival

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Firefly Festival
kendrick lamar Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK

Apr 23, 2017; Indio, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club.

The countdown to summer festival season is on as the Firefly Music Festival is the latest to unveil its 2018 lineup.

This year marks the seventh anniversary for the relatively new four-day festival at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware, where concert goers have the option for on-site camping and RVs. The lineup for 2018 shows some similarities with the recently announced Bonnaroo and Governors Ball 2018 lineups. Most striking: All three festivals feature Eminem as a headliner.

Kendrick Lamar, who in 2016 surpassed Eminem as the rapper to receive the most Grammy nominations in one year, also is headlining. He is not currently announced as a performer at any other major festival this summer.

The Killers and Arctic Monkeys will also be the top-billed acts, with the Killers also slated to perform at this year’s Bonnaroo.

Other notable performers at Firefly 2018 include Lil Wayne, Portugal. The Man, Foster the People, MGMT, SZA, alt-J, Chromeo, Jimmy Eat World, Vance Joy, Cold War Kids, Lord Huron, and a DJ set from Mike D, among many others.

Firefly is scheduled for June 14-17. Passes for the entire long weekend go on sale Friday, with general admission tickets starting at $269. After Friday, ticket prices will go up and will continue to increase as the festival gets closer to selling out.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Firefly Festival Dover Music Festival Philadelphia Kendrick Lamar Firefly Eminem

Just In

Must Read

Addiction

Inside a private eye's search for a teen heroin addict in Kensington
Carroll - Private Investigator Searches for Missing Teen in Kensington

Eagles

Ajayi compares 'Jay Train' persona to Brian Dawkins' 'Weapon X' alter-ego
011018_Ajayi-Eagles_usat

Animal Welfare

Animal welfare groups to transform Philly into 'no-kill' city
No_Kill_Philly_Dog

Eagles

NFL Network host chides media, defends Eagles in wild rant
NFL Network - Kyle Brandt

Performances

Dustin from 'Stranger Things' to perform another N.J. concert
Gaten Matarazzo

Fitness

These boutique fitness studios offer their first class for free (or at a discount)
Yoga class

Escapes

Limited - Dream Sands Cancun Mexico

$719 & up -- Upscale All-Inclusive Dreams Cancun Stay w/Air

 *
Limited - Island hoping in the South Pacific

$915 -- Thai Island Hopping for 7 Nights

 *
Limited - Wyndam Fortuna Bahamas Getaway

$599 -- 4-Night Bahamas Getaway w/Air in Spring & Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.