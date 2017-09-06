Festivals Mushrooms
Mushroom Festival G. Widman/Visit Philadelphia™

People can celebrate all things mushroom with more than 100,000 fans of the fungus at the Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square, the mushroom-growing capital of the nation.

September 06, 2017

Kennett Square gets fun with fungi

The annual Mushroom Festival includes a parade, street fair and more family-friendly activities

Festivals Mushrooms Kennett Square Chester County Suburbs Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Back in 1986, Kennett Square hosted its first mushroom festival, celebrating the borough's top cash crop.

This year will mark the 32nd Annual Mushroom Festival, which runs from Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 10.

RELATED: Dates announced for Harry Potter Festival in Chestnut Hill | Forget the medal – reward for finishing this 5K is unlimited beer samples

The weekend event kicks off with a parade from State and Willow streets at 6 p.m. An old-fashioned carnival will also open at 600 S. Broad St. and will be open each day of the festival.

Saturday, Sept. 9, the street fair begins. There will be hundreds of vendors, an amateur mushroom cook-off, an antique and classic car show, a fried mushroom eating contest, blended burger sampling and more family-friendly activities and entertainment.

That night, the band 10,000 Maniacs will perform at 8 p.m.

The street fair will continue the following day as well. Before it begins on Sunday, Sept. 10, there will be a 5K and fun run/walk around 8:30 a.m.

32nd Annual Kennett Square Mushroom Festival

Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10
$3 admission to the street fair
State Street, Kennett Square, PA

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Videos

Nydia Han Facebook video

6ABC reporter responds to driver who allegedly yelled at her, 'This is America'

Eagles

090517MalcolmJenkins

Maybe the Eagles' secondary won't completely suck this season

Nursing Homes

09052017_DresherHill_mousetrap

Veteran's family: Suburban nursing home has 'gross' mice problem

Investigation

090517_Woundedogs

Reward offered after dogs left scarred, emaciated at Upper Darby park

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.