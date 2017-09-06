Kennett Square gets fun with fungi

Back in 1986, Kennett Square hosted its first mushroom festival, celebrating the borough's top cash crop.

This year will mark the 32nd Annual Mushroom Festival, which runs from Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 10.

The weekend event kicks off with a parade from State and Willow streets at 6 p.m. An old-fashioned carnival will also open at 600 S. Broad St. and will be open each day of the festival.



Saturday, Sept. 9, the street fair begins. There will be hundreds of vendors, an amateur mushroom cook-off, an antique and classic car show, a fried mushroom eating contest, blended burger sampling and more family-friendly activities and entertainment.

That night, the band 10,000 Maniacs will perform at 8 p.m.

The street fair will continue the following day as well. Before it begins on Sunday, Sept. 10, there will be a 5K and fun run/walk around 8:30 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10

$3 admission to the street fair

State Street, Kennett Square, PA

