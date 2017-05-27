Kevin Hart responds to 'haters' in video: 'I suggest that we all fuel the hate'

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has a message to all the "haters" out there in the world – you're only fueling success, he said.

Hart, who grew up in North Philadelphia, took to Instagram on Saturday morning to deliver the bits of wisdom where he noted, "without you, there is no us."

"Haters only hate on the things that they can only wish that they could do," Hart said in the post. "With that being said, are you a hater, or are you on the other side, fueling the hate? I suggest that we all fuel the hate. Give negative people a reason to be negative. Simply be positive, and be the best version of you that you can."

It's not even June and it already seems like quite the year for Hart. He's slated to appear in several movies next year, including a reboot of "The Great Outdoors" and a comedy called "Night School," both from Universal Studios.

He's even got his own YouTube fitness show called "What the Fit" and a Philly's "Kevin Hart Day," which is coming up in July.

On top of that, Hart also announced that he and wife Eniko Parrish are expecting a baby boy.

Want more? Hart will be coming back to Philly on June 7 for a photo opportunity at the Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch promoting his new book, "I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons."

