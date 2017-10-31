Entertainment Actors
Kevin Spacey Evan Agostini/AP

FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Spacey says he is beyond horrified by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy in 1986. Spacey posted on Twitter that he does not remember the encounter but apologizes for the behavior.

October 31, 2017

Under fire, Kevin Spacey won't get International Emmy Award

Entertainment Actors Hollywood United States Kevin Spacey Associated Press
By Mark Kennedy
Associated Press

NEW YORK — The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revoked an award it was going to give Kevin Spacey, a decision made after allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy.

The group says ""it will not honor Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award."

RELATED: Kevin Spacey slammed for timing of coming out as gay

The award is to honor "an individual who crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity." Spacey was to get it at a gala on Nov. 20 in New York City. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Shonda Rhimes and J.J. Abrams.

The move comes after actor Anthony Rapp came forward with claims Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him in 1986, when he was 14. Netflix announced Monday that it was pulling the plug on "House of Cards," which stars Spacey.

Mark Kennedy

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

103017MychalKendricks

Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks is good again, with gifs and stuff

Opinion

10312017_Tigger_mailbox

They gave their daughter a cute mailbox – and ended up in a 3-year legal battle

Humor

Scott Bigos

VIDEO: 'Newscasters' once again interview partiers in Philly on Halloween

Eagles

103117EzekielElliott

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is suspended again, for now

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.