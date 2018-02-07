February 07, 2018

Kids can hold replica of Lombardi Trophy made entirely from LEGO bricks

LEGOLAND Discovery Center celebrating Eagles' Super Bowl win

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Legos
LEGOLAND's MINILAND recreates Eagles' Super Bowl parade Courtesy of LEGOLAND Discovery Center/PhillyVoice

LEGOLAND's MINILAND recreates Eagles' Super Bowl celebration scene.

Families who can't make it to Philly for the Eagles' Super Bowl parade can still make Thursday special for their young kids.

Watch the festivities at homethen head to LEOGOLAND Discovery Center to hold a replica of the Lombardi Trophy, made entirely from LEGO bricks, and wear LEGO championship rings.

Kids will enjoy posing for pictures and then checking out the Eagles' parade in MINILAND, where iconic Philly landmarks were recreated with 1.5 million LEGO bricks. Mini LEGO figures will be celebrating in the streets – even climbing poles.

RELATED: Eagles fans are buying the most Super Bowl merch ever | What you need to know about the Eagles' Super Bowl parade

At the LEGO replica of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, mini LEGO Eagles players will be presented with their championship trophy.

Those who wear green to LEGOLAND Discovery Center from Thursday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 11, will get a discount on tickets at the door.

LEGOLAND Celebrating Philadelphia Eagles

Thursday, Feb. 8, through Sunday, Feb. 11
LEGOLAND Discovery Center in the Plymouth Meeting Mall
500 Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462


Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Legos Suburbs Eagles Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery predicted Super Bowl win over a year ago
020518_Alshon-Jeffery_usat

Eagles

Philly releases details of Eagles' Super Bowl parade route and security, transportation plans
Eagles super bow parade trophy

Eagles

Doug Pederson puts on coaching clinic against the master in Super Bowl LII
USATSI_10588716.jpg

Lists

5 great places for people watching in Philly
Washington Square

Eagles

'Don't be afraid to fail' – Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles' perseverance came from watching his father
020518_Nick-Foles-daughter-usat

Super Bowl LII

Philadelphia's collective joy, as seen from atop the Rocky Steps
Carroll - Eagles' Super Bowl Win Celebrations and Destruction

Escapes

Limited - Rome Italy

$1000 -- Weeklong Guided Tour of Italy, $249 Off

 *
Limited - Bora Bora Tahiti

$4575 & up -- Bora Bora 5-Star Overwater Villa w/Flights
Limited - Madrid Spain

$927 -- 3-Night Madrid Escape w/Air & Sightseeing Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.