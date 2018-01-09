January 09, 2018

Indoor playground celebrating two year anniversary with party

Kids At Play includes a zip line, ball pits, swings, slides

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Kids At Play is celebrating two years in East Falls.

Kids At Play, an indoor playground with a zip line, ball pits, swings and slides, opened in East Falls two years ago. 

To celebrate, the center is throwing a party on Sunday, Jan. 21, with a surprise guest character, a magic show, face painting, balloon animals, cupcakes, refreshments and goodie bags for all guests.

Tickets for the event, which runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., are $15 per child and $3 per adult. If buying tickets for multiple children, each additional child's admission is $10.

Kids At Play, which is geared towards toddlers through 12-year-olds, was created for children of all abilities to play. Additional services offered at the center include speech therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy.

Kids At Play Birthday Bash

Sunday, Jan. 21
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | $15 per child; $3 per adult
Kids at Play Indoor Playground
3502 Scotts Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19129
(610) 628-0005

Sinead Cummings
sinead@phillyvoice.com

