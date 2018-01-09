Indoor playground celebrating two year anniversary with party

Kids At Play, an indoor playground with a zip line, ball pits, swings and slides, opened in East Falls two years ago.

To celebrate, the center is throwing a party on Sunday, Jan. 21, with a surprise guest character, a magic show, face painting, balloon animals, cupcakes, refreshments and goodie bags for all guests.

Tickets for the event, which runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., are $15 per child and $3 per adult. If buying tickets for multiple children, each additional child's admission is $10.

Kids At Play, which is geared towards toddlers through 12-year-olds, was created for children of all abilities to play. Additional services offered at the center include speech therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy.

(610) 628-0005

