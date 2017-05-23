Hate Groups KKK
Cross burning Screengrab from East Coast Knights website/Gallery

The East Coast Knights of the Ku Klux Klan's website features several cross-burning pictures datelined Pennsylvania but offering no indication of whether they were taken at the May 20, 2017 event it claims occurred.

May 23, 2017

KKK: We had a 'fantastic rally' in Lancaster County

Hate Groups KKK Lancaster County Quarryville Pennsylvania
By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

On Monday, we brought you a story detailing uncertainty about whether the East Coast Knights of the Ku Klux Klan actually hosted a “family event” featuring “one of the biggest cross lightings in a long time” in Lancaster County this weekend.

They said they did. But nobody in or around Quarryville saw anything. So, did they?

RELATED STORY: Week after KKK fliers land in Upper Dublin driveways, a chance to air concerns

Well, the Klan reiterated its stance in a Tweet on Tuesday morning.

Though we can’t tell where and when the photograph was taken, their Tweet indicated that “we did have a fantastic rally.” You can see it for yourself below:


Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg

Brian Hickey

