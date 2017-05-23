KKK: We had a 'fantastic rally' in Lancaster County

May 23, 2017
On Monday, we brought you a story detailing uncertainty about whether the East Coast Knights of the Ku Klux Klan actually hosted a “family event” featuring “one of the biggest cross lightings in a long time” in Lancaster County this weekend.
They said they did. But nobody in or around Quarryville saw anything. So, did they?
Well, the Klan reiterated its stance in a Tweet on Tuesday morning.
Though we can’t tell where and when the photograph was taken, their Tweet indicated that “we did have a fantastic rally.” You can see it for yourself below:
@thephillyvoice We did have a fantastic rally pic.twitter.com/VzVDibPreW— East Coast Knights (@tightrope_336) May 23, 2017