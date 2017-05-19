Kobe Bryant Twitter
Kobe Bryant Retweet Assist Chris Pizzello/AP

Retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant poses at the 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to John Williams in Los Angeles on June 9, 2016.

May 19, 2017

Kobe Bryant dishes an assist to test-weary high schoolers

A high school student told Bryant on Twitter that if the retired NBA superstar gave him a retweet, the students wouldn't have to take a final exam

Kobe Bryant Twitter Indianapolis People High Schools Associated Press
By Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Kobe Bryant has come through with an assist for some high school students in Indiana by getting them out of a final exam.

William Pate is a student at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. He told Bryant on Twitter that if the retired NBA superstar gave him a retweet, the students wouldn't have to take a final exam.

Pate included a picture of himself and his teacher shaking on the deal. Bryant came through on Thursday, quoting Pate's request and adding a note , "Hope you have an A in this class."

Bryant retired last year after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

