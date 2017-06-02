Kumail Nanjiani on his 'sex'y commencement speech

Some may know, a week ago, Nanjiani delivered the commencement speech at Grinnell College, his alma mater in Iowa.

“Have sex with an immigrant,” he said.

“We’re going through a really tough time right now and it would just be really great for morale. And it’s one way to ensure that you’ll definitely be on the right side of history.”

Asked this past Wednesday, during an exclusive interview with PhillyVoice during a press briefing of his new movie "The Big Sick," how that speech was received, he said, “really well!”

“I think people got the message behind it, which was, you know, meet people. Do stuff. I feel like with these social issues, people approach them in such a serious way – I don’t think you need to. Talking to people from different parts of the world should be fun and exciting.”

And there you have it.