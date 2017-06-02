Celebrities Speeches
kumail nanjiani sundance Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kumail Nanjiani, co-writer and star of "The Big Sick," poses at the premiere of the film at Eccles Theatre during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Park City, Utah.

June 02, 2017

Kumail Nanjiani on his 'sex'y commencement speech

'I think people got the message behind it, which was, you know, meet people. Do stuff.'

Celebrities Speeches Iowa Sex Commencements
By Jenny DeHuff
PhillyVoice Staff

Some may know, a week ago, Nanjiani delivered the commencement speech at Grinnell College, his alma mater in Iowa.

“Have sex with an immigrant,” he said.

“We’re going through a really tough time right now and it would just be really great for morale. And it’s one way to ensure that you’ll definitely be on the right side of history.”

Asked this past Wednesday, during an exclusive interview with PhillyVoice during a press briefing of his new movie "The Big Sick," how that speech was received, he said, “really well!”

“I think people got the message behind it, which was, you know, meet people. Do stuff. I feel like with these social issues, people approach them in such a serious way – I don’t think you need to. Talking to people from different parts of the world should be fun and exciting.”

And there you have it. 

113016_DeHuff_Carroll.jpg

Jenny DeHuff

jenny@phillyvoice.com

