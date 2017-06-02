Kumail Nanjiani, Ray Romano and 'The Big Sick' cast dish on their new flick

All five actors (with the exception of Kazan) came to Philly this week to promote the show and sat down with PhillyVoice for one-on-one interviews.

“It really happened to us. We met at a comedy show [in Chicago]. I was performing and she heckled me,” said a smiling Nanjiani.

“It was a story we hoped would have resonance with other people and it’s a lot about love and about family, so we were hoping other people would relate to it as well, so that’s how we came up with the idea of making it into a movie,” said Gordon.

“If you can get Holly Hunter and Ray Romano, you take Holly Hunter and Ray Romano! We were very lucky to have gotten them. We felt it was just a very specific story that, about five years ago, we started discussing it and then when we met with Judd [Apatow] that’s when it really snowballed from there and we started thinking about it as an actual story and not just ‘our’ story.”

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Actor Ray Romano was in Philadelphia promoting 'The Big Sick,' a new movie he is starring in.

As a father of four, Romano said he knows what it is like to struggle with your children venturing off into foreign romantic territory [no pun intended].