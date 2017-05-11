Courts Jerry Sandusky
Jerry Sandusky Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo

In this file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky leaves the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa., Thursday, June 21, 2012.

May 11, 2017

Latest Sandusky appeals hearing focuses on victim memories

Courts Jerry Sandusky State College Penn State Associated Press
By Associated Press

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — Jerry Sandusky is arguing his former defense lawyers didn't properly represent him and wants a do-over of the 2012 trial that produced a 45-count conviction for child sexual abuse.

A judge in central Pennsylvania on Thursday heard more testimony in the former Penn State assistant football coach's multi-hearing appeal.

The latest witnesses include one of the victims who testified against Sandusky. He says his memories of the abuse changed in part because of therapy and counseling.

A witness for Sandusky was a psychology professor who specializes in human memory.

A lawyer who represented Sandusky in earlier appeals also took the stand.

The 73-year-old Sandusky is appealing while he serves 30 to 60 years in prison.

The judge says he hopes to rule by summer's end.

