Lawsuit: Job came with pattern of harassment at Jersey Shore restaurant

A job serving tacos at on Jersey Shore town allegedly came with sexual harassment, including a payment list for various sex acts, according to a lawsuit alleging a pattern of sexual harassment.

Waitress Ericka Puglisi who claims Margate's Tipsy Taco co-owner John “Johnny” Liccio, offered her $150 for oral sex, $250 for intercourse and $350 for anal sex.

The suit also claims Liccio would flirt, stare at her and touch her inappropriately; call her names like “sweetie” and “babe;” and describe her as “hot” and “attractive.”

The harassment extended to other male employees of the Margate establishment, according to the lawsuit.

“The male kitchen staff regularly touched plaintiff’s butt and breasts, whistled at her when she walked by, regularly asked plaintiff for hugs in order to feel her breasts, and openly commented to each other about plaintiff’s boobs and her body,” the lawsuit said.

Taking "body shots" also was part of the alleged harassment, the suit filed by Marlton lawyer Matthew Luber stated.

The suit further alleges Liccio's wife was verbally abusive to the waitress from Atlantic City after hearing about the allegations.

A request for comment was not immediately responded to by the Liccios.