Courts Sexual Harassment
Ericka Puglisi sexual harassment PROVIDED//MATTHEW LUBER

Ericka Puglisi, alleges one of the owners of the eatery routinely harassed her, even offering different pay for various sex acts.

September 08, 2017

Lawsuit: Job came with pattern of harassment at Jersey Shore restaurant

Co-owner allegedly had payment list for sex acts, according to court documents

Courts Sexual Harassment Margate Lawsuits Atlantic City
By Kevin C. Shelly
PhillyVoice Staff

A job serving tacos at on Jersey Shore town allegedly came with sexual harassment, including a payment list for various sex acts, according to a lawsuit alleging a pattern of sexual harassment.

Waitress Ericka Puglisi who claims Margate's Tipsy Taco co-owner John “Johnny” Liccio, offered her $150 for oral sex, $250 for intercourse and $350 for anal sex.

The suit also claims Liccio would flirt, stare at her and touch her inappropriately; call her names like “sweetie” and “babe;” and describe her as “hot” and “attractive.”

RELATED: The story behind this summer's "rabbit explosion" at the Jersey shore

The harassment extended to other male employees of the Margate establishment, according to the lawsuit.

“The male kitchen staff regularly touched plaintiff’s butt and breasts, whistled at her when she walked by, regularly asked plaintiff for hugs in order to feel her breasts, and openly commented to each other about plaintiff’s boobs and her body,” the lawsuit said.

Taking "body shots" also was part of the alleged harassment, the suit filed by Marlton lawyer Matthew Luber stated.

The suit further alleges Liccio's wife was verbally abusive to the waitress from Atlantic City after hearing about the allegations.

A request for comment was not immediately responded to by the Liccios.

06052015_Kevin_Shelly

Kevin C. Shelly

kevin@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

090817JonDorenbos

Jon Dorenbos will need 'open heart surgery'; Saints will look to rescind trade with Eagles

Art

Raccoon mural

Online fundraiser wants Philly mural of raccoon eating pretzel

Business

09072017_Amazon_Philly_PV_illo

Kenney: Philly would be Prime location for second Amazon HQ

Eagles

090617_Brooks-StandingGuard_AP

Brandon Brooks: The sky is the limit for this Eagles team

Escapes

Limited - Iceland Northern Lights Tour

$1149 & up -- Iceland 4-Night Escape w/Northern Lights Tour

 *
Limited - Marriott in Venice Italy

$1494 -- Venice, Florence & Rome 6-Night Trip w/Flights

 *
Limited - Barbados Beach

$1049 & up -- 4-Star Barbados Getaway: 5-Nights with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.