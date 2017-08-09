Lawsuit opposes Trump's ban on transgender military service

NEW YORK — Two LGBT-rights organizations have filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging President Donald Trump's tweets declaring he wants a ban on transgender people serving in the military.

The suit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington on behalf of five transgender service members with nearly 60 years of combined military service. They are unidentified but serve in the Air Force, the Coast Guard and the Army.

Transgender people have been allowed to serve openly in the military since June 2016. Trump, in a series of tweets on July 26, announced that he planned to end that policy.

The lawsuit, filed by GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders and the National Center for Lesbian Rights, says such a ban is unconstitutional, denying transgender service members equal protection and due process.