Learn to make macarons at Urban Farmer

Colorful, dainty and airy, the macaron is one of France's best-known desserts. It has also become a symbol of girlish glamour.

Think of Kirsten Dunst in "Marie Antoinette" surrounded by pyramids of pastel macarons from Ladurée. Think of Blair Waldorf in "Gossip Girl," being wooed by Chuck Bass with her favorite macarons from Pierre Hermé.

Adding to its status as dessert fit for a queen, the macaron is one tough cookie to make.

Urban Farmer's pastry chef George Fritzsche is going to help Philadelphians perfect macaron-making, so they can enjoy the treat at home anytime. The Benjamin Franklin Parkway restaurant is offering a class on Saturday, Dec. 9.

In Urban Farmer's pastry kitchen, Fritzsche will lead a hands-on demonstration. After, there will be a light reception and all will go home with sweets and recipe cards.



The class is $55 per person and reservations are required. Space is very limited.

Email Hadar at hadar.spector@sagerestaurantgroup.com or call (215) 963-2723 to secure a spot.



Urban Farmer offers dessert classes throughout the year. Check its Facebook page for announcements.

Macaron and Truffle Class

Saturday, Dec. 9

4-6 p.m. | $55 per person

Urban Farmer

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy

