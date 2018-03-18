LeGarrette Blount posts heartfelt message to Eagles, Philly fans

Former Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount, an instant fan favorite in Philadelphia, has a special message for the city after leaving the team to join the Detroit Lions in free agency.

The veteran back, a punishing runner who was an instrumental part of the Eagles' Super Bowl run, took to Instagram early Sunday morning to share his gratitude for the legendary season he spent in Philadelphia.

"To All the Eagles fans I thank you from the bottom of my heart for showing me so much love and accepting me with open arms!" Blount wrote. "We brought the 1st ever Super Bowl to Philly! I loved and enjoyed my time there! What an amazing feeling!"

Blount, 31, led the Eagles with 766 rushing yards last season as a part of a potent rotational backfield. He chipped in a 21-yard touchdown run early in Super Bowl LII, helping lift the Eagles past his former team to claim his second consecutive championship.

The departure of Blount, one of several coveted free agents who signed elsewhere last week, will open the door for Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement to assume larger roles in the Eagles offense next season.

It also appears more likely now that the Eagles, who relieved their tight salary cap situation over the past week, will be in line to receive compensatory picks in the upcoming NFL draft.