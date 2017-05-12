Concerts Singers
Tony Bennett-Concert Canceled Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

File-This Sept. 15, 2016, file photo shows Tony Bennett attending "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come" at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Bennett has canceled a concert in Pennsylvania due to what his publicist calls a mild flu virus. Bennett was scheduled to perform at Sands Bethlehem Event Center on Saturday night, but the venue announced Friday, May 12, 2017, the show was postponed.

May 12, 2017

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett cancels Lehigh Valley concert over illness

Concerts Singers Bethlehem Tony Bennett Lehigh Valley Pennsylvania Associated Press
By Associated Press

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Legendary singer Tony Bennett has canceled a concert in Pennsylvania due to what his publicist calls a mild flu virus.

Bennett was scheduled to perform at Sands Bethlehem Event Center on Saturday night. The venue announced Friday the show was postponed.

The announcement says the 90-year-old Bennett has been advised not to travel or perform for "the next few days." It says the Grammy winner sends his regrets and all tickets will be honored for a new date.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner says there isn't a rescheduled date yet but Bennett "looks forward to continuing his performance schedule very soon."

Bennett's 65-year career includes the albums "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" and recent collaborations with Lady Gaga.

He won a Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album last year.

