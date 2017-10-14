Disasters Wildfires
California Wildfires Life Goes On Paul Elias/AP

The Russian River Brewery in Santa Rosa, Calif., has always been a gathering place for Santa Rosa residents and those who live nearby, as it is Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

October 14, 2017

Life goes on in Northern California city hit hard by fire

By Paul Elias
Associated Press

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — At the Russian River Brewery in Santa Rosa's downtown, life goes on amid the smoky haze.

Maker of the popular Pliny the Elder and Pliny the Younger beers, the brewery closed for just one day after wildfires ripped through the city's northern edge, part of a series of wind-whipped blazes north of San Francisco that quickly became the deadliest in state history.

It reopened Tuesday amid power outages and mass evacuations, and there were many more sad stories than usual shared at the bar.

Bartender Nick Atchison said, "I just feel we need to here."

The wildfires raged all week just a few miles away from the brewery; some of the city's 2,800 homes destroyed by fire are even closer. Inside, the fires are the topic of nearly all conversations. Outside, ash continues falling from skies made overcast by acrid smoke. Everybody knows somebody who has suffered in ways big and small.

__

Associated Press writer Janie Har contributed from Sonoma, California

