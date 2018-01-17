Light snow slickens roads, delays school

Light snow continues to fall Wednesday morning across much of the Philadelphia region, where accumulations look to register about an inch in the city to a half-foot in the Poconos before the storm moves out by late morning.

With the bitter cold in place, the snow stuck to and slickened untreated roads and sidewalks.

As a result, scores of school districts were opening two hours late in the city and suburbs.

Major highways, including I-95 and the Schuylkill Expressway were reportedly wet with freezing conditions, but many secondary roads were still slushy in the early morning.

Rain across parts of South Jersey and Delaware turned to snow.

Temperatures are not expected to rise much Wednesday as cold air blows into the region on a northwest wind, forecasters said. Wind speeds are expected to increase to 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph. On Wednesdsay night, temperatures will sink into the teens in Philadelphia and the single digits in the Poconos and northern New Jersey.

Here's the 7-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service:

Wednesday: A chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of snow showers between noon and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 8 to 14 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.