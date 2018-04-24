April 24, 2018

This is how to hear Dr. Dog's new album for free ahead of its Friday release

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Dr. Dog
dr. dog Ryan McMackin/Dr. Dog/Facebook

Dr. Dog.

Philly-grown band Dr. Dog is headed to its hometown Friday, April 27, for the release of its 10th studio album, “Critical Equation.”

The band is commemorating the new tunes with a free midnight concert at World Cafe Live, taking a twist on WXPN’s weekly “Free at Noon” series and opting instead to start playing late Friday into early Saturday. The “Free at Midnight” party, which starts at 10 p.m. with guest DJs, is already sold out, but there is another way to get a first taste of the new album.

Thirty Tigers, the Nashville-based distributor for the album, loaded the ten new tracks from “Critical Equation” to Soundcloud for a free listen this week ahead of the official release. WXPN’s music blog The Key has the stream here.

Check out the tracklist for “Critical Equation” below:

  1. Listening In
  2. Go Out Fighting
  3. Buzzing In The Light
  4. Virginia Please
  5. Critical Equation
  6. True Love
  7. Heart Killer
  8. Night
  9. Under The Wheels
  10. Coming Out Of The Darkness

Dr. Dog will be touring in the coming months to promote "Critical Equation," ending the tour at Festival Pier on June 23 with opener (Sandy) Alex G. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Dr. Dog Philadelphia Concerts New Releases World Cafe Live WXPN

Just In

Must Read

Investigation

Police: Woman, man killed outside party near Temple University
Philadelphia Police officer cruiser

Eagles

Game-by-game 2018 Eagles win-loss predictions
042118CarsonWentz

Anderson Cooper

Q&A: Anderson Cooper talks touring with Andy Cohen and escaping the drama of politics
Anderson Cooper

Development

Philadelphia city controller releases data, policy analysis of 10-year tax abatement
Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline Buildings

Festivals

Check out these free events at Philly Tech Week 2018
Philly Tech Week

Police

Philly police commish apologizes to men arrested at Starbucks
Carroll - Police Commissioner Richard Ross

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.