Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Cardinals, Week 5

The 3-1 Philadelphia Eagles will play just their second home game of this young season against the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals, a team that was a Super Bowl contender in recent years, but has come back to earth.



As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Cardinals' offensive line has been ravaged by injuries, and their vertical passing attack necessitates their pass protection to hold up while the receivers have a chance to get down the field. That should open up opportunities for the Eagles' pass rush to get after Carson Palmer. At the same time, if the Eagles' front four can't get home, Eagle-killer Larry Fitzgerald and the rest of the Cardinals' track team at wide receiver could do damage against the Eagles' secondary.

The Eagles did not suffer any major new injuries last week, though Wendell Smallwood may miss this game with a knee injury. Fletcher Cox remains out. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have a laundry list of significant players who will miss this game. You can find the official injury report here.

This game opened in Vegas with the Eagles favored by 6.5 That line has not moved. Here are our staff writer picks.

As for the other games on the slate today:

Early games:

Bills at Bengals Jets at Browns Panthers at Lions 49ers at Colts Titans at Dolphins Chargers at Giants Jaguars at Steelers

Later games:

Ravens at Raiders Seahawks at Rams Packers at Cowboys

Sunday Night Football:

Chiefs at Texans

Monday Night Football:

Vikings at Bears

The Falcons, Broncos, Redskins, and Saints have byes.

For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 5 picks here.

