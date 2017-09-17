Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Chiefs, Week 2

September 17, 2017
The Philadelphia Eagles will try to get to 2-0 on the season when they travel to Kansas City today to take on former friend Andy Reid and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs have a trio of impressive playmakers on offense in WR Tyreek Hill, TE Travis Kelce, and RB Kareem Hunt, as we noted in our five matchups to watch, to go along a defense that features a pair of stud edge rushers in Justin Houston and Dee Ford.
Kansas City lost one of its best players to a season-ending injury last week, when Eric Berry ruptured his Achilles. Meanwhile, the Eagles will be without their best corner, Ronald Darby, who is out 4-6 weeks with a dislocated ankle. You can find the full injury report here.
The Eagles were originally 4-point underdogs when Vegas initially released the lines, but that number has since jumped to 5.5. In other words, a lot of money is on the Chiefs in this matchup. I see the Eagles falling to 1-1. Here are our staff writer picks.
For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 2 picks here.
Feel free to comment on all the game action today below.