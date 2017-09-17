Eagles NFL
091717_Eagles-Chiefs_AP Charlie Riedel/AP

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs past a tackle attempt by Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins.

September 17, 2017

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Chiefs, Week 2

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to get to 2-0 on the season when they travel to Kansas City today to take on former friend Andy Reid and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs have a trio of impressive playmakers on offense in WR Tyreek Hill, TE Travis Kelce, and RB Kareem Hunt, as we noted in our five matchups to watch, to go along a defense that features a pair of stud edge rushers in Justin Houston and Dee Ford.

Kansas City lost one of its best players to a season-ending injury last week, when Eric Berry ruptured his Achilles. Meanwhile, the Eagles will be without their best corner, Ronald Darby, who is out 4-6 weeks with a dislocated ankle. You can find the full injury report here. 

Kansas City lost one of its best players to a season-ending injury last week, when Eric Berry ruptured his Achilles. Meanwhile, the Eagles will be without their best corner, Ronald Darby, who is out 4-6 weeks with a dislocated ankle. You can find the full injury report here.

The Eagles were originally 4-point underdogs when Vegas initially released the lines, but that number has since jumped to 5.5. In other words, a lot of money is on the Chiefs in this matchup. I see the Eagles falling to 1-1. Here are our staff writer picks.

As for the other games on the slate today:

Early games:

  1. Browns at Ravens
  2. Bills at Panthers
  3. Cardinals at Colts
  4. Titans at Jaguars
  5. Patriots at Saints
  6. Vikings at Steelers
  7. Bears at Buccaneers

Late games:

  1. Dolphins at Chargers
  2. Jets at Raiders
  3. Cowboys at Broncos
  4. Redskins at Rams
  5. 49ers at Seahawks

Sunday night:

  1. Packers at Falcons

Monday night:

  1. Lions at Giants

For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 2 picks here. 

Feel free to comment on all the game action today below.

Jimmy Kempski

