Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Cowboys, Week 11

Heading into Dallas rested and relatively healthy after their bye week, the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys will be without LT Tyron Smith, RB Ezekiel Elliott, LB Sean Lee, and K Dan Bailey.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles will seek to do what they do to every opponent. They will try to shut down the Cowboys' now weakened rushing attack sans Ezekiel Elliott, and then get after quarterback Dak Prescott. Offensively, the Eagles will likely look to establish the run against a Cowboys defense that is missing Lee.

The Eagles list just one player on their injury report. That would be Alshon Jeffery, who is expected to play. As noted above, the Cowboys will be without four major players in what is their most important game of the season. You can find the full injury report with analysis here.

The Eagles opened as three-point favorites, but that line has jumped all the way up to six in some sportsbooks. Our staff of writers all see emphatic Eagles victories.

Feel free to discuss the game below.