Eagles NFL
AP_17324070336050.jpg Michael Ainsworth/AP

Philadelphia Eagles' Jay Ajayi, Kenjon Barner and Corey Clement along with others celebrate a touchdown by Barner in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

November 19, 2017

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Cowboys, Week 11

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

Heading into Dallas rested and relatively healthy after their bye week, the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys will be without LT Tyron Smith, RB Ezekiel Elliott, LB Sean Lee, and K Dan Bailey.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles will seek to do what they do to every opponent. They will try to shut down the Cowboys' now weakened rushing attack sans Ezekiel Elliott, and then get after quarterback Dak Prescott. Offensively, the Eagles will likely look to establish the run against a Cowboys defense that is missing Lee.

The Eagles list just one player on their injury report. That would be Alshon Jeffery, who is expected to play. As noted above, the Cowboys will be without four major players in what is their most important game of the season. You can find the full injury report with analysis here.

The Eagles opened as three-point favorites, but that line has jumped all the way up to six in some sportsbooks. Our staff of writers all see emphatic Eagles victories.

Feel free to discuss the game below.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

110117-JoelEmbiid-AP

Sixers Mailbag: Are the Sixers a threat to win a playoff series?

Business

Carroll - Schuylkill River Fishing

Philly man turns 'extreme' love of fishing into YouTube stardom

Food & Drink

Fezziwig Sweet Shoppe

Fezziwig’s Sweet Shoppe opens second location

Fires

Senior Living Community Fire

Neighbors help during massive fire at Chester County senior living center

Escapes

Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.