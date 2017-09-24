Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Giants, Week 3

The 1-1 Philadelphia Eagles will play their home opener Sunday against the New York Giants, a struggling – and perhaps desperate – 0-2 team.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Giants' offensive line has been a disaster through two games, though they remain a potentially dangerous offense to a banged-up Eagles secondary with their playmakers at wide receiver and tight end. Like last year, the Giants defense is very talented and opportunistic.

The Giants come into Philly with some notable injuries, and they listed four starters on their injury report. Among those not listed is Odell Beckham Jr., who will play today, and should be closer to 100 percent than he was a week ago. The Eagles, as noted above, have several injuries in their secondary. The biggest one to watch leading up to game time is safety Rodney McLeod. With Corey Graham already listed as 'out,' the Eagles may have to start Chris Maragos if McLeod can't go.

The Eagles opened as 3.5-point favorites, prior to the Giants' loss Monday night at home against the Detroit Lions. That line jumped to six after the Lions dominated the Giants for four quarters. Here are our staff writer picks.

As for the other games on the slate today:

Early games:

Ravens at Jaguars Broncos at Bills Steelers at Bears Falcons at Lions Browns at Colts Buccaneers at Vikings Dolphins at Jets Saints at Panthers

Later games:

Seahawks at Titans

Bengals at Packers

Chiefs at Chargers



Sunday Night Football:

Raiders at Redskins



Monday Night Football:

Cowboys at Cardinals



For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 3 picks here.

