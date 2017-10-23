Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Redskins, Week 7

The 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles will take on the 3-2 Washington Redskins that on national television in a huge, early-season NFC East showdown on Monday Night Football. Giggity.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, it is critical that the Eagles stop the Redskins' rushing attack and make them one-dimensional offensively, as they did to them Week 1 when the Eagles won 30-17.



Heading into this matchup, the Eagles are getting healthy once again, while the Redskins have a number of significant injuries. The Redskins will be without cornerback Josh Norman, and they have lost a slew of other significant contributors this season to the IR list. In case you missed it, you can find

.

This game opened in some Vegas sportsbooks with the Eagles listed as six-point favorites. That line has since moved a smidgen in Washington's direction to a five-point Eagles line. Here are our staff writer picks.



With the rest of the NFL having already played their games Week 7, here's a look at what went right on Sunday, and what went wrong. A look at the updated NFC standings:

Team Record Conf record Div record Eagles 5-1 4-0 2-0 Vikings 5-2 4-1 2-1 Rams 5-2 3-2 2-1 Seahawks 4-2 2-0 3-1 Saints 4-2 1-0 3-1 Redskins 3-2 2-1 0-1 Packers 4-3 3-3 1-1 Panthers 4-3 2-3 0-1 Falcons 3-3 3-0 0-0 Cowboys 3-3 1-0 3-2 Lions 3-3 3-3 1-0 Cardinals 3-4 2-4 1-1 Bears 3-4 1-4 0-2 Buccaneers 2-4 2-2 0-0 Giants 1-6 0-5 0-2 49ers 0-7 0-6 0-3



Feel free to discuss the game below.