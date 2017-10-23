Eagles NFL
AP_17297094019861.jpg Michael Perez/AP

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz gestures after scrambling for yardage against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Philadelphia.

October 23, 2017

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Redskins, Week 7

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles will take on the 3-2 Washington Redskins that on national television in a huge, early-season NFC East showdown on Monday Night Football. Giggity.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, it is critical that the Eagles stop the Redskins' rushing attack and make them one-dimensional offensively, as they did to them Week 1 when the Eagles won 30-17.

Heading into this matchup, the Eagles are getting healthy once again, while the Redskins have a number of significant injuries. The Redskins will be without cornerback Josh Norman, and they have lost a slew of other significant contributors this season to the IR list. In case you missed it, you can find the Eagles-Redskins injury report (with analysis) here.

This game opened in some Vegas sportsbooks with the Eagles listed as six-point favorites. That line has since moved a smidgen in Washington's direction to a five-point Eagles line. Here are our staff writer picks.

With the rest of the NFL having already played their games Week 7, here's a look at what went right on Sunday, and what went wrong. A look at the updated NFC standings:

 TeamRecord Conf record Div record 
 Eagles5-1 4-0 2-0 
 Vikings5-2 4-1 2-1 
 Rams5-2 3-2 2-1 
 Seahawks4-2 2-0 3-1 
 Saints4-2 1-0 3-1 
 Redskins3-2 2-1 0-1 
 Packers4-3 3-3 1-1 
 Panthers4-3 2-3 0-1 
 Falcons3-3 3-0 0-0 
 Cowboys3-3 1-0 3-2 
 Lions3-3 3-3 1-0 
 Cardinals3-4 2-4 1-1 
 Bears3-4 1-4 0-2 
 Buccaneers2-4 2-2 0-0 
 Giants1-6 0-5 0-2 
 49ers0-7 0-6 0-3 


Feel free to discuss the game below.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Development

SEPTA King of Prussia

Here's what the extended King of Prussia SEPTA rail would look like

Eagles

102017RasulDouglas

A look at the Eagles' 2017 draft picks' progression through six games

Food

Cheesesteak

'Monday Night Football' teaches fans how not to make a Philly cheesesteak

Halloween

Halloween costume party

Quirky Halloween events to check out this October

Escapes

Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Montego Bay Jamaica

$959 & up -- Montego Bay: 5-Night All-Incl. Getaway w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.