Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Redskins, Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles football is back, and the Birds will take on the Washington Redskins in their season opener today.

Washington owns a five-game winning streak over Philly, but it feels a lot like the Eagles got better this offseason, while the Redskins got worse. As we noted in our five things to watch, major matchup advantages that the Redskins had previously no longer exist to the degree they once did.

Additionally, Washington will be without a number of players who would have been defensive starters this season, such as Trent Murphy, Su'a Cravens, and Phil Taylor, while the Eagles are 100 percent healthy (with the lone exception of Sidney Jones). You can find the Eagles-Redskins injury report here.

The Eagles were originally 2.5-point underdogs when Vegas initially released the lines, but they have since become one-point favorites. I see the Eagles getting off to a 1-0 start, as they've done, oddly enough, in five out of the last six season openers. Here are our staff writer picks.



As for the other games on the slate today:

Early games:

Jets at Bills

Falcons at Bears

Ravens at Bengals

Steelers at Browns

Cardinals at Lions

Jaguars at Texans

Raiders at Titans



Late games:

Colts at Rams

Seahawks at Packers

Panthers at 49ers



Sunday Night Football:

Giants at Cowboys



Monday Night Football:

Saints at Vikings

Chargers at Broncos



Postponed:

Buccaneers at Dolphins



For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 1 picks here.

