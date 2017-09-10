Eagles NFL
AP_17253624493813.jpg Mark Tenally/AP

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor scores the Eagles' first touchdown of the season Sunday against the Redskins.

September 10, 2017

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Redskins, Week 1

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia Eagles football is back, and the Birds will take on the Washington Redskins in their season opener today. 

Washington owns a five-game winning streak over Philly, but it feels a lot like the Eagles got better this offseason, while the Redskins got worse. As we noted in our five things to watch, major matchup advantages that the Redskins had previously no longer exist to the degree they once did. 

Additionally, Washington will be without a number of players who would have been defensive starters this season, such as Trent Murphy, Su'a Cravens, and Phil Taylor, while the Eagles are 100 percent healthy (with the lone exception of Sidney Jones). You can find the Eagles-Redskins injury report here.

The Eagles were originally 2.5-point underdogs when Vegas initially released the lines, but they have since become one-point favorites. I see the Eagles getting off to a 1-0 start, as they've done, oddly enough, in five out of the last six season openers. Here are our staff writer picks.

As for the other games on the slate today:

Early games:

  1. Jets at Bills
  2. Falcons at Bears
  3. Ravens at Bengals
  4. Steelers at Browns
  5. Cardinals at Lions
  6. Jaguars at Texans
  7. Raiders at Titans

Late games:

  1. Colts at Rams
  2. Seahawks at Packers
  3. Panthers at 49ers

Sunday Night Football:

  1. Giants at Cowboys

Monday Night Football:

  1. Saints at Vikings
  2. Chargers at Broncos

Postponed:

  1. Buccaneers at Dolphins

For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 1 picks here

Feel free to comment on all the game action today below.

Jimmy Kempski

