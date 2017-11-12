Eagles NFL
Dek Prescott, Dez Bryant, and the Dallas Cowboys will have to try to beat at least their next four opponents without Ezekiel Elliott.

November 12, 2017

Live updates/open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 10

After their first nine games of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles are arguably the best team in the NFL, as they are sitting pretty at 8-1 on their bye week. A season ago, the Eagles' bye week came after Week 4, at probably the worst time possible. Their bye this year comes after the midpoint of the season, which is an ideal time to get it.

So far there have been no arrests, so the players are holding up their end of the bye week bargain. 

In case you missed our Week 10 picks, you can find them here.

Here is today's slate of games:

Early games:

  1. Saints at Bills
  2. Packers at Bears
  3. Browns at Lions
  4. Bengals at Titans
  5. Steelers at Colts
  6. Jets at Buccaneers
  7. Vikings at Redskins
  8. Chargers at Jaguars

Later games:

  1. Texans at Rams
  2. Cowboys at Falcons
  3. Giants at 49ers

Sunday Night Football:

  1. Patriots at Broncos

Monday Night Football:

  1. Dolphins at Panthers

The game of highest interest to the Eagles will be the Cowboys at Falcons.

Feel free to comment on the action of the day below.

