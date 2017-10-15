Live updates/open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 6

October 15, 2017
After their first six games of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles are perhaps the surprise team in the NFL, as they are sitting pretty at 5-1, which is currently the second best record in the NFL, and the best record in the NFC.
It's been a long time since it's been worthwhile looking at the records of teams other than the Eagles' NFC East rival, but with a better than 90 percent chance of making the playoffs, taking a peek at the rest of the conference perhaps isn't so crazy. Here's where the NFC stands heading into Sunday of Week 6:
|NFC
|Record
|Conf record
|Div record
|GB
|Eagles
|5-1
|4-0
|2-0
|-
|Packers
|4-1
|3-1
|1-0
|0.5
|Falcons
|3-1
|3-0
|0-0
|1
|Panthers
|4-2
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|Vikings
|3-2
|3-1
|1-1
|1.5
|Seahawks
|3-2
|2-1
|2-0
|1.5
|Lions
|3-2
|3-2
|1-0
|1.5
|Rams
|3-2
|2-2
|1-1
|1.5
|Buccaneers
|2-2
|2-1
|0-0
|2
|Saints
|2-2
|1-1
|1-0
|2
|Redskins
|2-2
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|Cowboys
|2-3
|2-2
|1-0
|2.5
|Cardinals
|2-3
|1-3
|1-0
|2.5
|Bears
|1-4
|0-4
|0-2
|3.5
|Giants
|0-5
|0-4
|0-2
|4.5
|49ers
|0-5
|0-4
|0-3
|4.5
Here is today's slate of games:
Early games:
Later games:
Sunday Night Football:
Monday Night Football:
The biggest game of interest to the Eagles is the Niners at Redskins, though the Skins are double-digit favorites.
Feel free to discuss the Sunday games below.