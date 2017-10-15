Live updates/open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 6

After their first six games of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles are perhaps the surprise team in the NFL, as they are sitting pretty at 5-1, which is currently the second best record in the NFL, and the best record in the NFC.

It's been a long time since it's been worthwhile looking at the records of teams other than the Eagles' NFC East rival, but with a better than 90 percent chance of making the playoffs, taking a peek at the rest of the conference perhaps isn't so crazy. Here's where the NFC stands heading into Sunday of Week 6:

NFC Record Conf record Div record GB Eagles 5-1 4-0 2-0 - Packers 4-1 3-1 1-0 0.5 Falcons 3-1 3-0 0-0 1 Panthers 4-2 2-2 0-1 1 Vikings 3-2 3-1 1-1 1.5 Seahawks 3-2 2-1 2-0 1.5 Lions 3-2 3-2 1-0 1.5 Rams 3-2 2-2 1-1 1.5 Buccaneers 2-2 2-1 0-0 2 Saints 2-2 1-1 1-0 2 Redskins 2-2 1-1 0-1 2 Cowboys 2-3 2-2 1-0 2.5 Cardinals 2-3 1-3 1-0 2.5 Bears 1-4 0-4 0-2 3.5 Giants 0-5 0-4 0-2 4.5 49ers 0-5 0-4 0-3 4.5



Here is today's slate of games:

Early games:

Dolphins at Falcons

Packers at Vikings

Lions at Saints

Patriots at Jets

49ers at Redskins

Bears at Ravens

Browns at Texans



Later games:

Buccaneers at Cardinals

Rams at Jaguars

Steelers at Chiefs

Chargers at Raiders



Sunday Night Football:

Giants at Broncos



Monday Night Football:

Colts at Titans



The biggest game of interest to the Eagles is the Niners at Redskins, though the Skins are double-digit favorites.

Feel free to discuss the Sunday games below.