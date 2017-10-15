Eagles NFL
101517KirkCousins David Goldman/AP

Kirk Cousins will face future head coach Kyle Shanahan when the Niners travel to Maryland to face the Redskins today.

October 15, 2017

Live updates/open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 6

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

After their first six games of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles are perhaps the surprise team in the NFL, as they are sitting pretty at 5-1, which is currently the second best record in the NFL, and the best record in the NFC.

It's been a long time since it's been worthwhile looking at the records of teams other than the Eagles' NFC East rival, but with a better than 90 percent chance of making the playoffs, taking a peek at the rest of the conference perhaps isn't so crazy. Here's where the NFC stands heading into Sunday of Week 6:

NFC Record Conf record Div record GB 
 Eagles5-1 4-0 2-0 
 Packers4-1 3-1 1-0 0.5 
 Falcons3-1 3-0 0-0 
 Panthers4-2 2-2 0-1 
 Vikings3-2 3-1 1-1 1.5 
 Seahawks3-2 2-1 2-0 1.5 
 Lions3-2 3-2 1-0 1.5 
 Rams3-2 2-2 1-1 1.5 
 Buccaneers2-2 2-1 0-0 
 Saints2-2 1-1 1-0 
 Redskins2-2 1-1 0-1 
 Cowboys2-3 2-2 1-0 2.5 
 Cardinals2-3 1-3 1-0 2.5 
 Bears1-4 0-4 0-2 3.5 
 Giants0-5 0-4 0-2 4.5 
 49ers0-5 0-4 0-3 4.5 


In case you missed our Week 6 picks, you can pick them here.

Here is today's slate of games:

Early games:

  1. Dolphins at Falcons
  2. Packers at Vikings
  3. Lions at Saints
  4. Patriots at Jets
  5. 49ers at Redskins
  6. Bears at Ravens
  7. Browns at Texans

Later games:

  1. Buccaneers at Cardinals
  2. Rams at Jaguars
  3. Steelers at Chiefs
  4. Chargers at Raiders

Sunday Night Football:

  1. Giants at Broncos

Monday Night Football: 

  1. Colts at Titans

The biggest game of interest to the Eagles is the Niners at Redskins, though the Skins are double-digit favorites.

Feel free to discuss the Sunday games below.

