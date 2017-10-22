Live updates/open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 7

October 22, 2017
For the second straight week, the Philadelphia Eagles don't play on Sunday, but we'll give you a place to discuss the other action around the league.
After their first six games of the season, the Birds are the surprise team in the NFL, as they are 5-1, which is currently the best record in the NFL. Depending on what playoff odds you trust, they either have a 92 or 89 percent chance of making the playoffs.
Here's where the NFC stands heading into Sunday of Week 7:
|NFC
|Record
|Conf record
|Div record
|GB
|Eagles
|5-1
|4-0
|2-0
|-
|Vikings
|4-2
|4-1
|2-1
|1
|Packers
|4-2
|3-2
|1-1
|1
|Rams
|4-2
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|Panthers
|4-2
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|Falcons
|3-2
|3-0
|0-0
|1.5
|Seahawks
|3-2
|2-0
|2-1
|1.5
|Saints
|3-2
|2-1
|1-0
|1.5
|Redskins
|3-2
|2-1
|0-1
|1.5
|Lions
|3-3
|3-3
|1-0
|2
|Cardinals
|3-3
|2-3
|1-0
|2
|Cowboys
|2-3
|2-2
|1-0
|2.5
|Buccaneers
|2-3
|2-2
|0-0
|2.5
|Bears
|2-4
|0-4
|0-2
|3
|Giants
|1-5
|0-4
|0-2
|4
|49ers
|0-6
|0-5
|0-3
|5
In case you missed our Week 7 picks, you can find them here.
Here is today's slate of games:
Early games:
Later games:
Sunday Night Football:
Monday Night Football:
The biggest game of interest to the Eagles is the Cowboys at Niners, though the Cowboys are favorites by a touchdown.
Feel free to discuss the Sunday games below.