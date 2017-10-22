Eagles NFL
102217EzekielElliott Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Raise your arms if you're going to be suspended soon!

October 22, 2017

Live updates/open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 7

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

For the second straight week, the Philadelphia Eagles don't play on Sunday, but we'll give you a place to discuss the other action around the league. 

After their first six games of the season, the Birds are the surprise team in the NFL, as they are 5-1, which is currently the best record in the NFL. Depending on what playoff odds you trust, they either have a 92 or 89 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Here's where the NFC stands heading into Sunday of Week 7:

NFC Record Conf record Div record GB 
 Eagles5-1 4-0 2-0 
 Vikings4-2 4-1 2-1 
 Packers4-2 3-2 1-1 
 Rams4-2 2-2 1-1 
 Panthers4-2 2-2 0-1 
 Falcons3-2 3-0 0-0 1.5 
 Seahawks3-2 2-0 2-1 1.5 
 Saints3-2 2-1 1-0 1.5 
 Redskins3-2 2-1 0-1 1.5 
 Lions3-3 3-3 1-0 
 Cardinals3-3 2-3 1-0 
 Cowboys2-3 2-2 1-0 2.5 
 Buccaneers2-3 2-2 0-0 2.5 
 Bears2-4 0-4 0-2 
 Giants1-5 0-4 0-2 
 49ers0-6 0-5 0-3 


In case you missed our Week 7 picks, you can find them here.

MORE ON THE EAGLES: Carson Wentz honors young boy's memory on game days | Five over/unders for Eagles vs. Redskins on Monday Night Football | Eagles-Redskins injury report, with analysis | Grocery shopping: Five college players to watch who could interest the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft | Eagles vs. Redskins: Predictions, betting lines and TV/radio broadcast info

Here is today's slate of games:

Early games:

  1. Cardinals "at" Rams (in London)
  2. Buccaneers at Bills
  3. Panthers at Bears
  4. Titans at Browns
  5. Saints at Packers
  6. Jaguars at Colts
  7. Jets at Dolphins
  8. Ravens at Vikings

Later games:

  1. Cowboys at 49ers
  2. Seahawks at Giants
  3. Bengals at Steelers
  4. Broncos at Chargers

Sunday Night Football:

  1. Falcons at Patriots

Monday Night Football:

  1. Redskins at Eagles (duh)

The biggest game of interest to the Eagles is the Cowboys at Niners, though the Cowboys are favorites by a touchdown.

Feel free to discuss the Sunday games below.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

102017RasulDouglas

A look at the Eagles' 2017 draft picks' progression through six games

Advice

Glenside Fire Station

Ask Hickey: What's the deal with the swastika on a suburban firehouse?

Food & Drink

Vetri Cucina

Website says Pennsylvania's best Italian restaurant is in Philly, of course

Food & Drink

Mulled wine/holiday drinks

Wine garden opens at King of Prussia Mall

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Almalfi Coast in Italy

$1137 & up -- Rome, Sorrento & Amalfi Coast Getaway w/Air

 *
Limited - London

$2319 & up -- London Business Class Flights + Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.