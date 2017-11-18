Eagles NFL
Jared Goff has a huge test this week against a very good Vikings defense.

November 18, 2017

Live updates/open thread: Sunday early and late afternoon games, Week 11

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles got through their bye week without any arrests (that we know of), and they'll take on the Dallas Cowboys Week 11 with a chance to put the NFC East away for good.

However, we'll have to wait until Sunday Night Football to watch them in action, as there is a whole slate of early NFL games serving as the appetizer. This week, a number of games around the league are of major importance to the Eagles and their chances for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs in the NFC.

In case you missed our Week 11 picks, you can find them here.

Here is today's slate of games:

Early games:

  1. Lions at Bears
  2. Jaguars at Browns
  3. Ravens at Packers
  4. Buccaneers at Dolphins
  5. Rams at Vikings
  6. Redskins at Saints
  7. Chiefs at Giants
  8. Cardinals at Texans

Later games:

  1. Bills at Chargers
  2. Bengals at Broncos
  3. Patriots at Raiders

Monday Night Football:

  1. Falcons at Seahawks

The biggest games of interest to the Eagles are Rams-Vikings, Redskins-Saints, and Falcons-Seahawks.

Feel free to comment on the action of the day below.

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

