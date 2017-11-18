Live updates/open thread: Sunday early and late afternoon games, Week 11

The Philadelphia Eagles got through their bye week without any arrests (that we know of), and they'll take on the Dallas Cowboys Week 11 with a chance to put the NFC East away for good.

However, we'll have to wait until Sunday Night Football to watch them in action, as there is a whole slate of early NFL games serving as the appetizer. This week, a number of games around the league are of major importance to the Eagles and their chances for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs in the NFC.

Here is today's slate of games:

Early games:

Lions at Bears

Jaguars at Browns

Ravens at Packers

Buccaneers at Dolphins

Rams at Vikings

Redskins at Saints

Chiefs at Giants

Cardinals at Texans



Later games:

Bills at Chargers

Bengals at Broncos

Patriots at Raiders



Monday Night Football:

Falcons at Seahawks



The biggest games of interest to the Eagles are Rams-Vikings, Redskins-Saints, and Falcons-Seahawks.

