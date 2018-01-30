Livestream Donald Trump's State of the Union address, Democratic response

President Donald Trump will give his first State of the Union address since his inauguration on Tuesday night. Trump will address a joint session of Congress at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The speech has no set time length, Politico notes, although addresses from past presidents have lasted anywhere as short as around 30 minutes to as long as about 90. Trump's speech to Congress last year was about an hour, although it was not an official State of the Union address.

It's not clear exactly what Trump will say, but he is expected to request lawmakers for new deals on immigration, infrastructure and trade. The president will also likely discuss plans to upgrade the military, and will probably tout the soaring stock market and recently-passed tax cuts.

Eleven Democratic lawmakers will boycott the speech, citing perceived racism from the Trump administration.

The speech will air live on all major networks and cable news channels. For cord cutters, there are plenty of ways to stream the address live. Embedded below are live YouTube feeds from several news outlets, as well as links which you can click to open the feed in a separate browser tab.

It's customary for the political party not in the White House to deliver an opposition response following the State of the Union. Delivering the Democratic Party's response will be U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts. Kennedy is a grandson of former U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy and a great nephew of President John F. Kennedy.

You can watch Kennedy's response live following the State of the Union in the PBS stream below.




