Livestream, photos from funeral of fallen Philly firefighter

Lt. Matthew LeTourneau died while responding to a fire inside a North Philly rowhome

The casket for Philadelphia fire Lt. Matthew LeTourneau is carried to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Friday morning for a viewing and Mass of Christian Burial.

The city gathered Friday to bid farewell to Philadelphia firefighter Lt. Matthew LeTourneau, who died in the line of duty last Saturday.

The 11-year-veteran was trapped by debris after the second floor of the North Philadelphia rowhome collapsed.

After a viewing Thursday night at the Cathedral Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul in Center City, another viewing followed Friday morning with a Mass of Christian Burial scheduled for 11 a.m.

Internment will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Marple Township, Delaware County.

Watch a livestream of the Mass from CBS Philly below.

Additionally,  PhillyVoice staff photographer Thom Carroll captured images of the scene outside the Basilica on Friday morning.

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Dozens of firefighters stand along North 18th Street at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul to await the arrival of the casket of Lt. Matthew LeTourneau on a rainy Friday morning.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The casket of Lt. Matthew LeTourneau is carried through the rain on a fire truck on Friday morning.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Members of the Philadelphia Police Motorcycle Drill Team ride in formation ahead of Engine 45, which carried the casket of Philadelphia fire Lt. Matthew LeTourneau to funeral services at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Friday morning.


