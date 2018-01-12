Livestream, photos from funeral of fallen Philly firefighter

January 12, 2018
The city gathered Friday to bid farewell to Philadelphia firefighter Lt. Matthew LeTourneau, who died in the line of duty last Saturday.
The 11-year-veteran was trapped by debris after the second floor of the North Philadelphia rowhome collapsed.
After a viewing Thursday night at the Cathedral Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul in Center City, another viewing followed Friday morning with a Mass of Christian Burial scheduled for 11 a.m.
Internment will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Marple Township, Delaware County.
Additionally, PhillyVoice staff photographer Thom Carroll captured images of the scene outside the Basilica on Friday morning.