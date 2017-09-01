Local fashion designers to showcase looks at Style Gala

Philly is home to some amazing fashion design programs. Schools like Moore College of Art, Drexel University and Philadelphia University are nationally recognized for their influence on the fashion scene.



To help support fashion designers from the city, the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator was launched in 2012.

The program selects Designers-in-Residence each year and helps them begin/grow their companies in Philly.

On Monday, Sept. 18, the fashion forward can check out 16 past and present Designers-in-Residence during the Style Gala.

There will be a fashion show and an opportunity to shop the local designs.

Below are the 2017 Style Gala participants.

• Voloshin

• Janell Wysock

• Jessica Joy London Studio

• Lillie

• Lucy & Leo

• Penrose Design Studio

• Granaté Couture

• Conrad Booker

• Supra Endura

• Jovan O'Connor

• Milano di Rouge

• Rebeca Imperiano

• MinkeeBlue

• Terese Sydonna

• Victoria Wright

• Nigel Richards

Tickets, which are limited, are $40 per person.

Monday, Sept. 18

6-9 p.m. | $40 per person

Dilworth Park

1 S. 15th St.

