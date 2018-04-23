WATCH: Crowds in London await Prince William and Duchess Kate's third child

April 23, 2018
Kensington Palace is going to get a little cozier as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcome their third child into the world.
The Royal Family announced Monday that Duchess Kate gave birth to a son at around 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital in London in the Lindo Wing. The baby, a boy, weighs a reported 8 pounds, 7 ounces (3.8 kilograms).
Prince William and Duchess Kate's two other children are Prince George, born in 2013, and Princess Charlotte, born in 2015. Royal Baby No. 3 is fifth in line to the British throne.
“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018
The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.
The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.
A notice has been placed on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child.@KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/82ZCB7F2aQ— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 23, 2018
The arrival of Queen Elizabeth II’s sixth great-grandchild comes just two days after her 92nd birthday, and less than a week before Kate and Charles’ seventh wedding anniversary on April 29.
Crowds and media in London are stationed outside the hospital’s Lindo Wing.
Usual mayhem outside the Lindo Wing post #royalbaby announcement 👶 pic.twitter.com/vSXZpBRpd6— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 23, 2018
"Hip Hip Hooray, it's a boy" - celebrations outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington as the Duchess of Cambridge gives birth #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/Jh214uPInn— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 23, 2018
Time has a live stream from outside the hospital, below.
The name of the child, if tradition stands, will be announced on a gilded easel outside Buckingham Palace within a few days of the child’s birth.
The Royal Family will commemorate another big event in less than a month with the marriage of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle on May 19.