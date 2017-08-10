World News Accidents
Britain Bus Crash Lauren Hurley/AP

Emergency services personnel check a crashed double-decker bus in Lavender Hill, southwest London Thursday Aug. 10, 2017.

August 10, 2017

London double-decker bus crashes into store, several hurt

World News Accidents London Crashes Police Odd News Associated Press
By Associated Press

LONDON — British emergency services say two people were trapped and several injured when a double-decker bus plowed into a store on a busy south London street.

Transit officials say the bus was heading for the city's Waterloo station when it careened through the plate glass window of a kitchen shop in Lavender Hill in the Battersea area on Thursday morning.

Firefighters freed two people trapped on the upper deck. The ambulance service says paramedics have treated 10 casualties, three of whom, including the bus driver, were taken to hospitals.

Passenger Amy Mullineux said the driver told her he "blacked out before the bus hit the shop. He doesn't remember hitting anything."

Just In

Must Read

Housing

03_032117_Rowhomes_Carroll.jpg

Report: It's baby boomers, not avocado toast, keeping millennials from homeownership

Eagles

080817DougPederson

Eagles 53-man roster projection after two weeks of training camp

Food & Drink

moscow mule

The ultimate summertime drink, the Moscow Mule, could poison you

MLB

Nationals Cubs Baseball

Cubs manager Joe Maddon won't apologize to Pennsylvania hometown

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.