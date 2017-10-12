Art Sculpture
Long-lost Rodin sculpture found in New Jersey borough hall

The Record reports the owners of the bust announced it will be leaving the Madison borough hall on loan to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

By The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.)
Associated Press

MADISON, N.J. — A bust of Napoleon by French sculptor Auguste Rodin long thought to be lost has been found on display in a New Jersey borough hall where it sat for 85 years.

The bust's origin was confirmed in 2015, but officials waited to reveal the multimillion dollar artwork was a long-lost piece by Rodin on Wednesday. 

The Record reports the owners of the bust announced it will be leaving the Madison borough hall on loan to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The authentication was made in person by Jerome Le Blay, an international expert in modern sculpture.

Madison's Mayor Robert Conley says he had always heard rumors that the bust was a Rodin work, but having it verified was impressive.

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.)

The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.)

