110616_LongwoodMainGarden Source/Longwood Gardens

Rendering of Main Garden Fountain at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

November 03, 2017

WATCH: Longwood Gardens Main Garden Fountain transforms in time-lapse video of its renovations

Longwood Gardens reached a record-breaking visitation rate this year with the return of its Main Garden Fountain, even extending fountain show hours through the end of October, wrapping officially on Halloween.

Though the Kennett Square, Chester County property has hundreds of sprawling acres of plants and wildlife to explore, the two-year hiatus of the fountain was sorely missed by visitors, receiving far-reaching accolades once it re-opened in late May. In a statement from September, Longwood Gardens noted the fountain had already attracted around a half million visitors throughout the summer.

Though the extended fountain show season wrapped on Oct. 31, you can get an inside look at the lengthy fountain renovations – and their triumphant return – all in about three minutes, thanks to a time-lapse video released by Longwood Gardens.

The video gives an inside look into the construction of the campus’ intriguing grotto as it was crafted stone by stone, as well as highlights from the fountain light shows that drew so many visitors. Take a look below.


