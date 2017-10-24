Show your favorite park some love by volunteering on Fall Service Day

Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation are inviting volunteers to plant trees or flowers, collect leaves for compost and prepare Philly's public green spaces for the winter on LOVE Your Park Fall Service Day, which is Saturday, Nov. 4.



You can register to help out at any of 85-plus participating neighborhood parks across Philadelphia. Just pick your favorite park and prepare to work outside in the autumn weather for a few hours.

Volunteers can plant tulip and daffodil bulbs at Rittenhouse Square, help Shofuso Japanese House and Garden with leaf collection, build the trail re-route in Wissahickon Valley Park or get rid of weeds at Pretzel Park.

Every task on LOVE Your Park Fall Service Day helps keep Philly parks beautiful and welcoming. Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation are hoping for 2,000 volunteers or more.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Various parks