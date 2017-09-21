Ridesharing Lyft
Budweiser and Lyft offer free round-trip rides to curb drunk driving.

September 21, 2017

Lyft, Budweiser team up to offer free rides in Philly on weekends

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

For the second year in a row, rideshare service Lyft is partnering with Budweiser to keep drunk drivers off the road — and money in your wallet. 

Doubling down on last year's "Give a Damn" campaign, the companies are expanding the program to offer up 150,000 total round trips on weekends and holidays through the end of the year. Pennsylvania is among the 10 states chosen to participate in the campaign. 

"We are thrilled to work with Budweiser, a brand that shares our commitment to helping people drink responsibly and get home safe," said Melissa Waters, vice president of marketing for Lyft. "This partnership encourages passengers to make the right choice about how they get home and celebrates the drivers who make it possible."

The deal will require you to keep tabs on social media. Every Thursday at 2 p.m., Budweiser will post unique ride codes on its Facebook and Instagram pages. Anyone over the age of 21 can claim a $20 ride credit (two $10 one-way rides) through the Lyft app. If your ride goes over $10, you'll be responsible for covering the balance. 

Once credits are claimed — be warned, you'll need to jump at them on Thursdays — they can be redeemed for rides between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Thursday, Friday or Saturday night. If you don't use the credits during the course of your weekend, they will disappear. 

Here's the promo for the program.


Michael Tanenbaum

