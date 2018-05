Today, Mac Mart is offering a Cinco de Mayo-themed special.



The mac 'n' cheese eatery is selling "Nacho Mamma’s Mac’n Tacos" all day – while supplies last.

Crunchy nacho cheese taco shells are stuffed with mac 'n' cheese, beef, tomatoes and jalapeños.

The cost is $8.25 for two tacos.

Mac Mart's "Nacho Mamma’s Mac’n Tacos"

Friday, May 4

$8.25 for two tacos

Mac Mart

104 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 444-6144