Macy's hosting spring fashion events

March 20, 2018
Time to start thinking about spring fashion.
You'll have two opportunities to get a sneak peek at the season's latest styles – this Saturday at the Cherry Hill Mall and next Thursday in Center City, where there will be live music and a chance to win prizes.
The events will feature mini makeup makeovers, sweet treats and a DJ, along with a look at new, spring clothes.
During the events, you can meet with a "MyStylist," who will offer personal style quizzes, and set up comprehensive style consultations.
The first 50 customers who take the personal style quiz will receive a $10 gift card and will be entered to win a $100 Macy's gift card.
Plus, at the Cherry Hill Mall event, the first 50 customers to make a Macy's women's purchase of $35 or more will receive a special gift.
Thursday, March 29
5:30 p.m.
Macy's
1300 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19107