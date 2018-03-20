March 20, 2018

Macy's hosting spring fashion events

The department store will host events revolving around the new season

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Fashion
Macy's Spring Fashion Event Courtesy of Macy's/PhillyVoice

Time to start thinking about spring fashion. 

You'll have two opportunities to get a sneak peek at the season's latest styles – this Saturday at the Cherry Hill Mall and next Thursday in Center City, where there will be live music and a chance to win prizes. 

RELATED: Expert advice on what to wear to a wedding | These are all the places Clover Market will be popping up this spring

The events will feature mini makeup makeovers, sweet treats and a DJ, along with a look at new, spring clothes. 

During the events, you can meet with a "MyStylist," who will offer personal style quizzes, and set up comprehensive style consultations.

The first 50 customers who take the personal style quiz will receive a $10 gift card and will be entered to win a $100 Macy's gift card. 

Plus, at the Cherry Hill Mall event, the first 50 customers to make a Macy's women's purchase of $35 or more will receive a special gift.

Macy's Spring Fashion Event

Saturday, March 24
2 p.m. | Free to attend
Cherry Hill Mall
2000 NJ-38, Cherry Hill, N.J. 08002

Macy's Spring Fashion Event

Thursday, March 29
5:30 p.m.
Macy's
1300 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Fashion New Jersey Philadelphia Cherry Hill Cherry Hill Mall

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Gov. Wolf urges drivers to stay off roads as powerful nor'easter arrives
Carroll - Wet roadways before snowstorm

Eagles

NFC East free agency grades: Cowboys edition
032118JerryJones

Weather

Naturally, Winter Storm Toby means lots of 'The Office' memes
Winter Storm Toby The Office

Opinion

In town full of teams on the rise, Phillies out to prove they're no different
032018_Carlos-Santana_usat

Food & Drink

You can get vodka-infused pizza in Philadelphia now
Vodka-infused pizza at Scareptta

Relationships

Now, we want to hear about your GOOD neighbors
Good Neighbors

Escapes

Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.