Macy's hosting spring fashion events

Time to start thinking about spring fashion.

You'll have two opportunities to get a sneak peek at the season's latest styles – this Saturday at the Cherry Hill Mall and next Thursday in Center City, where there will be live music and a chance to win prizes.

The events will feature mini makeup makeovers, sweet treats and a DJ, along with a look at new, spring clothes.

During the events, you can meet with a "MyStylist," who will offer personal style quizzes, and set up comprehensive style consultations.

The first 50 customers who take the personal style quiz will receive a $10 gift card and will be entered to win a $100 Macy's gift card.

Plus, at the Cherry Hill Mall event, the first 50 customers to make a Macy's women's purchase of $35 or more will receive a special gift.

Saturday, March 24

2 p.m. | Free to attend

Cherry Hill Mall

2000 NJ-38, Cherry Hill, N.J. 08002



Thursday, March 29

5:30 p.m.

Macy's

1300 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

