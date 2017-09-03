Made in America: Photos of the fashionable from Day 1 of the festival

The first day of the Made in America music festival featured acts like Solange, Migos, Sampha, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and more.
It also featured lots of rain, but that did not deter fashion-conscious concert goers from arriving in style to see the artists perform at the annual event on the Ben Franklin Parkway.
Below are photos of some of those who were dressed to impress.
Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice
Victoria Berry, 24, from Birmingham, Alabama.
Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice
Victor Obiahu, 25, from Center City, Philly.
Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice
Jaheem Garcia, 26, from Boston.
Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice
Kilandra Bass, 25, New York.
Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice
Denzell Ford, 22, from Baltimore, Maryland.
Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice
Celeste Mitchell, from Connecticut.
Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice
Brandon Rooks, 32, from Fairmount in Philly.
Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice
Sierra Faulkner and Tyesha Pinto, 25 and 26, from New Jersey.
Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice
Dzidzor Azaglo, 24, from Boston.
Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice
Kingsley Ibeneche, 26, from Camden, New Jersey.
Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice
Veronica Scott-Miller, 24, from Detroit, Michigan.
Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice
Brittany Russell, 27, from Wisconsin.
Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice
Marcus Branch, 25, from Norristown, Montgomery County.
Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice
Diego Perez, 20, from Massachusetts.
Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice
Bing Quan, 16, from North Philly