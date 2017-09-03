Concerts Fashion
MADE IN AMERICA Day 1 lead photo Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice

Kingsley Ibeneche, 26, from Camden, New Jersey, holds an umbrella while attending Saturday's performances at the Made in America festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

September 03, 2017

Made in America: Photos of the fashionable from Day 1 of the festival

By PhillyVoice Staff

The first day of the Made in America music festival featured acts like Solange, Migos, Sampha, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and more.

It also featured lots of rain, but that did not deter fashion-conscious concert goers from arriving in style to see the artists perform at the annual event on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Below are photos of some of those who were dressed to impress.

NoneBrae Howard/For PhillyVoice

Victoria Berry, 24, from Birmingham, Alabama.

NoneBrae Howard/For PhillyVoice

Victor Obiahu, 25, from Center City, Philly.

NoneBrae Howard/For PhillyVoice

Jaheem Garcia, 26, from Boston.

NoneBrae Howard/For PhillyVoice

Kilandra Bass, 25, New York.

NoneBrae Howard/For PhillyVoice

Denzell Ford, 22, from Baltimore, Maryland.

NoneBrae Howard/For PhillyVoice

Celeste Mitchell, from Connecticut.

NoneBrae Howard/For PhillyVoice

Brandon Rooks, 32, from Fairmount in Philly.

NoneBrae Howard/For PhillyVoice

Sierra Faulkner and Tyesha Pinto, 25 and 26, from New Jersey.

NoneBrae Howard/For PhillyVoice

Dzidzor Azaglo, 24, from Boston.

NoneBrae Howard/For PhillyVoice

Kingsley Ibeneche, 26, from Camden, New Jersey.

NoneBrae Howard/For PhillyVoice

Veronica Scott-Miller, 24, from Detroit, Michigan.

NoneBrae Howard/For PhillyVoice

Brittany Russell, 27, from Wisconsin.

NoneBrae Howard/For PhillyVoice

Marcus Branch, 25, from Norristown, Montgomery County.

NoneBrae Howard/For PhillyVoice

Diego Perez, 20, from Massachusetts.

NoneBrae Howard/For PhillyVoice

Bing Quan, 16, from North Philly

PhillyVoice Staff

