Made in America: Photos of the fashionable from Day 1 of the festival

The first day of the Made in America music festival featured acts like Solange, Migos, Sampha, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and more.

It also featured lots of rain, but that did not deter fashion-conscious concert goers from arriving in style to see the artists perform at the annual event on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Below are photos of some of those who were dressed to impress.

Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice Victoria Berry, 24, from Birmingham, Alabama.

Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice Victor Obiahu, 25, from Center City, Philly.

Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice Jaheem Garcia, 26, from Boston.

Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice Kilandra Bass, 25, New York.

Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice Denzell Ford, 22, from Baltimore, Maryland.

Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice Celeste Mitchell, from Connecticut.

Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice Brandon Rooks, 32, from Fairmount in Philly.

Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice Sierra Faulkner and Tyesha Pinto, 25 and 26, from New Jersey.

Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice Dzidzor Azaglo, 24, from Boston.

Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice Kingsley Ibeneche, 26, from Camden, New Jersey.

Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice Veronica Scott-Miller, 24, from Detroit, Michigan.

Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice Brittany Russell, 27, from Wisconsin.

Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice Marcus Branch, 25, from Norristown, Montgomery County.

Brae Howard/For PhillyVoice Diego Perez, 20, from Massachusetts.