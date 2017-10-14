Food & Drink Festivals
ribs iStock/for PhillyVoice

Are you ready for ribs?

October 14, 2017

Annual barbecue and homebrew fest to take over American Street

There will be endless samples of fall brews

Food & Drink Festivals Philadelphia Kensington Barbecue Beers
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On Sunday, Oct. 15, the annual Made on American Street festival will take place from 2-6 p.m. 

Barbecue teams will be competing against each other to deliver the best slow-cooked ribs and chicken. Each serving of meat will include a side. Festival attendees can walk by each cook's station and decide what dishes to sample.

To wash down all the barbecue, Philly Homebrew Club members will be offering samples of fresh and original beers all afternoon.

Tickets are $40 and include admission, five food tickets, endless samples of fall brews and non-alcoholic refreshments, access to festival vendors and a full concert. Additional food tickets will be $2 each.

Kids under 12 can attend with parents for free.

Made on American Street

Sunday, Oct. 15
2-6 p.m. | $40 per person
1447 N. American St.

Sinead Cummings

