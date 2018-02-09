Main Line Health to build $32 million health center in King of Prussia

Main Line Health released plans on Friday to build a health center in King of Prussia that focuses on providing women's care.

The plans call for a $32 million facility that "will serve as a premier destination for enhancing and wellness for community members, specifically women," the health care provider said in a press release.

Main Line Health said it plans to work with Axia Women's Health to open a specialty care center for women within the 94,000-square-foot facility.

Services planned for women include primary care and wide-ranging specialty care services, mental wellness services, breast health and skin care, according to the release.

The building will also include an ambulatory care center for men and women of the greater King of Prussia area. Services there will include primary care, cardiology and cardiac testing, endocrinology, neurology, general surgery, orthopedics, imaging, physical therapy and lab services.

The plans also call for a child watch area, parent support services, nutrition services, a demo kitchen and a medical retail space.

The center is expected to open in November 2019 on Valley Green Lane, across from the Sheraton Valley Forge Hotel, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

Main Line Health oversees four suburban hospitals – Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital – and several specialty care and research facilities.

Axia offers women's health service in 100 locations across New Jersey and Pennsylvania.