December 22, 2017

'Mamie Prayer,' oldest woman in New Jersey, dies at 110 years old

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Obituaries Seniors
02042015_elderly_hands_iStock.jpg Source/iStock

.

For the second time in 2017, New Jersey said goodbye to one of the oldest people in the state, the country and the world.

Mamie Tarver, affectionately known as "Mamie Prayer," died Tuesday at her Cranford nursing home at the age 110 years old, according to the Gerontology Research Group.

Tarver was born in Alabama on April 18, 1907, to a white mother and an African-American father. She later moved to Newark before settling long-term in Cranford, where she was a professional domestic worker.

She and husband Peter Tarver had eight children together, who went on to have 25 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

On her 106th birthday in 2016, Tarver was visited by former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

Notably, Tarver took no medication even at her advanced age.

In February, the oldest woman in the United States, Adele Dunlap, died in Pittstown at the age of 113. Her title was passed on to 113-year-old Delphine Gibson of Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania.

Worldwide, the oldest living person is 117-year-old Emily Morano, of Italy, who is the last living person on earth born before 1900.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Obituaries Seniors New Jersey Geriatrics

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Video: All of Nate Sudfeld's 2017 preseason throws, with analysis
122217NateSudfeld

Business

Comcast hikes cable costs and fees again
Comcast Center

Television

Here it is, the best Philly TV news interview of 2017
CBS3 Funny Interview

Eagles

Week 16 NFL predictions: Rounding up the experts' picks for Eagles-Raiders
122217_Eagles-Christmas_USA

Christmas

The case for slowing down this Christmas
snuggling

New Year's Eve

Cheap or free Philly New Year's Eve parties ($20 or less)
New Year's Eve Party iStock

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.