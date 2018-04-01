Man charged in kidnapping of 12-year-old South Jersey girl

Twenty-one-year-old Liam Heim has been charged with the kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl from southern New Jersey who went missing Thursday, March 29.



Heim, of Florida, is charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping. He is also charged with one count of third-degree child endangerment, the Camden County Prosecutor said.

In addition to those charges, Heim is charged by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Philadelphia for Transportation of Minor to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity and Interstate Travel to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct.

Heim was arrested without incident and is being held on pending federal charges. He has a detention hearing tentatively scheduled for Thursday.

The investigation is being managed by the Philadelphia Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force operated out of the Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit.

The girl, Kayla Sparano of Collingswood, NJ, was identified safe in Philadelphia by authorities on Saturday. Philadelphia Airport Police, the Philadelphia Police Department and the Collingswood Police Department all assisted in the investigation.

Sparano had previously last been seen Thursday by a friend at Collingswood High School, during the day. She was later seen at the Collingswood PATCO station around 2 p.m. that day with Helm. She was found by authorities with Helm in a hotel located on Bartram Avenue.

